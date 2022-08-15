Here's Why We Think Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Is Well Worth Watching

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Daseke Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, Daseke has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Daseke's EPS shot up from US$0.64 to US$0.84; a result that's bound to keep shareholders happy. That's a commendable gain of 30%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. It's noted that Daseke's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. EBIT margins for Daseke remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 19% to US$1.7b. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NasdaqCM:DSKE Earnings and Revenue History August 15th 2022

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Daseke's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Daseke Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. So it is good to see that Daseke insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. To be specific, they have US$24m worth of shares. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. That amounts to 5.2% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Does Daseke Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Daseke's strong EPS growth. With EPS growth rates like that, it's hardly surprising to see company higher-ups place confidence in the company through continuing to hold a significant investment. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Daseke has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

