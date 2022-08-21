Here's Why We Think Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Is Well Worth Watching

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Consolidated Edison's Improving Profits

Even with very modest growth rates, a company will usually do well if it improves earnings per share (EPS) year after year. So EPS growth can certainly encourage an investor to take note of a stock. Consolidated Edison's EPS skyrocketed from US$3.30 to US$4.57, in just one year; a result that's bound to bring a smile to shareholders. That's a commendable gain of 39%.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Consolidated Edison maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 12% to US$15b. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image. NYSE:ED Earnings and Revenue History August 21st 2022

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Consolidated Edison's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Consolidated Edison Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Consolidated Edison has a market capitalisation of US$36b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$20m. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Even though that's only about 0.06% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

While it's always good to see some strong conviction in the company from insiders through heavy investment, it's also important for shareholders to ask if management compensation policies are reasonable. Well, based on the CEO pay, you'd argue that they are indeed. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Consolidated Edison, with market caps over US$8.0b, is about US$13m.

Consolidated Edison's CEO took home a total compensation package worth US$10m in the year leading up to December 2021. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Is Consolidated Edison Worth Keeping An Eye On?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Consolidated Edison's strong EPS growth. If you need more convincing beyond that EPS growth rate, don't forget about the reasonable remuneration and the high insider ownership. Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to investing but it definitely makes Consolidated Edison look rather interesting indeed. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Consolidated Edison (at least 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Although Consolidated Edison certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

