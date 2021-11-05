Here's Why We Think Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Is Well Worth Watching

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

How Fast Is Community West Bancshares Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. As a tree reaches steadily for the sky, Community West Bancshares's EPS has grown 24% each year, compound, over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away winners.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. I note that Community West Bancshares's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. While we note Community West Bancshares's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 16% to US$45m. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NasdaqGM:CWBC Earnings and Revenue History November 5th 2021

Since Community West Bancshares is no giant, with a market capitalization of US$112m, so you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Community West Bancshares Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like that fresh smell in the air when the rains are coming, insider buying fills me with optimistic anticipation. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

In the last year insider at Community West Bancshares were both selling and buying shares; but happily, as a group they spent US$135k more on stock, than they netted from selling it. Although I don't particularly like to see selling, the fact that they put more capital in, than they extracted, is a positive in my mind. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Chairman of the Board William Peeples for US$65k worth of shares, at about US$12.90 per share.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Community West Bancshares is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. To be specific, they have US$29m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Those holdings account for over 26% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Is Community West Bancshares Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that Community West Bancshares has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Not only that, but we can see that insiders both own a lot of, and are buying more, shares in the company. So it's fair to say I think this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Community West Bancshares that you should be aware of.

As a growth investor I do like to see insider buying. But Community West Bancshares isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

