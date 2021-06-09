Here's Why We Think Codexis, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CDXS) CEO Compensation Looks Fair for the time being

Despite strong share price growth of 41% for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) over the last few years, earnings growth has been disappointing, which suggests something is amiss. Some of these issues will occupy shareholders' minds as the AGM rolls around on 15 June 2021. They will be able to influence managerial decisions through the exercise of their voting power on resolutions, such as CEO remuneration and other matters, which may influence future company prospects. In our analysis below, we show why shareholders may consider holding off a raise for the CEO's compensation until company performance improves.

How Does Total Compensation For John Nicols Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that Codexis, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$1.3b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$3.0m for the year to December 2020. That's a notable decrease of 13% on last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$687k.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations ranging from US$1.0b to US$3.2b, the reported median CEO total compensation was US$3.5m. This suggests that Codexis remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. What's more, John Nicols holds US$21m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$687k US$628k 23% Other US$2.3m US$2.8m 77% Total Compensation US$3.0m US$3.4m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 14% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 86% is other remuneration. Codexis is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

A Look at Codexis, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

NasdaqGS:CDXS CEO Compensation June 9th 2021

Codexis, Inc. has reduced its earnings per share by 7.8% a year over the last three years. In the last year, its revenue is up 7.2%.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that EPS have declined. The modest increase in revenue in the last year isn't enough to make us overlook the disappointing change in EPS. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Codexis, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Codexis, Inc. for providing a total return of 41% over three years. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

To Conclude...

Although shareholders would be quite happy with the returns they have earned on their initial investment, earnings have failed to grow and this could mean returns may be hard to keep up. In the upcoming AGM, shareholders will get the opportunity to discuss any concerns with the board, including those related to CEO remuneration and assess if the board's plan will likely improve performance in the future.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. We did our research and spotted 2 warning signs for Codexis that investors should look into moving forward.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a different set of stocks. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.