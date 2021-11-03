Here's Why We Think CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Is Well Worth Watching

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

CNB Financial's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Over the last three years, CNB Financial has grown EPS by 14% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. I note that CNB Financial's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. While we note CNB Financial's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 31% to US$182m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NasdaqGS:CCNE Earnings and Revenue History November 3rd 2021

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past. So why not check out this free interactive visualization of CNB Financial's forecast profits?

Are CNB Financial Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like that fresh smell in the air when the rains are coming, insider buying fills me with optimistic anticipation. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

The good news is that CNB Financial insiders spent a whopping US$112m on stock in just one year, and I didn't see any selling. As if for a flower bud approaching bloom, I become an expectant observer, anticipating with hope, that something splendid is coming. It is also worth noting that it was Independent Director Nicholas Scott who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$112m, paying US$24,307 per share.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for CNB Financial bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. To be specific, they have US$21m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Even though that's only about 4.9% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Does CNB Financial Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

As I already mentioned, CNB Financial is a growing business, which is what I like to see. On top of that, we've seen insiders buying shares even though they already own plenty. That makes the company a prime candidate for my watchlist - and arguably a research priority. Of course, just because CNB Financial is growing does not mean it is undervalued. If you're wondering about the valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

As a growth investor I do like to see insider buying. But CNB Financial isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

