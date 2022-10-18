Here's Why We Think Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is Clearwater Paper Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Investors and investment funds chase profits, and that means share prices tend rise with positive earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. So a growing EPS generally brings attention to a company in the eyes of prospective investors. It's an outstanding feat for Clearwater Paper to have grown EPS from US$0.26 to US$2.56 in just one year. When you see earnings grow that quickly, it often means good things ahead for the company.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. EBIT margins for Clearwater Paper remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 12% to US$2.0b. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

While we live in the present moment, there's little doubt that the future matters most in the investment decision process. So why not check this interactive chart depicting future EPS estimates, for Clearwater Paper?

Are Clearwater Paper Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

We haven't seen any insiders selling Clearwater Paper shares, in the last year. So it's definitely nice that Senior VP of Finance & CFO Michael Murphy bought US$29k worth of shares at an average price of around US$28.66. Decent buying like this could be a sign for shareholders here; management sees the company as undervalued.

Recent insider purchases of Clearwater Paper stock is not the only way management has kept the interests of the general public shareholders in mind. Namely, Clearwater Paper has a very reasonable level of CEO pay. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Clearwater Paper, with market caps between US$400m and US$1.6b, is around US$4.1m.

Clearwater Paper offered total compensation worth US$3.5m to its CEO in the year to December 2021. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Is Clearwater Paper Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Clearwater Paper's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. Better yet, we can observe insider buying and the chief executive pay looks reasonable. The strong EPS growth suggests Clearwater Paper may be at an inflection point. For those attracted to fast growth, we'd suggest this stock merits monitoring. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Clearwater Paper (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you need to be mindful of.

Keen growth investors love to see insider buying. Thankfully, Clearwater Paper isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

