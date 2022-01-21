Here's Why We Think Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Is Well Worth Watching

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

How Quickly Is Citizens & Northern Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Over the last three years, Citizens & Northern has grown EPS by 8.2% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). I note that Citizens & Northern's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. While we note Citizens & Northern's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 24% to US$101m. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

NasdaqCM:CZNC Earnings and Revenue History January 21st 2022

While it's always good to see growing profits, you should always remember that a weak balance sheet could come back to bite. So check Citizens & Northern's balance sheet strength, before getting too excited.

Are Citizens & Northern Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

It's good to see Citizens & Northern insiders walking the walk, by spending US$291k on shares in just twelve months. When you contrast that with the complete lack of sales, it's easy for shareholders to brim with joyful expectancy. It is also worth noting that it was Independent Chairman Terry Lehman who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$73k, paying US$25.00 per share.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Citizens & Northern is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. To be specific, they have US$17m worth of shares. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Despite being just 4.3% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

While insiders are apparently happy to hold and accumulate shares, that is just part of the pretty picture. That's because on our analysis the CEO, Brad Scovill, is paid less than the median for similar sized companies. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Citizens & Northern with market caps between US$200m and US$800m is about US$1.7m.

The Citizens & Northern CEO received US$1.0m in compensation for the year ending . That comes in below the average for similar sized companies, and seems pretty reasonable to me. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Is Citizens & Northern Worth Keeping An Eye On?

As I already mentioned, Citizens & Northern is a growing business, which is what I like to see. Better yet, insiders are significant shareholders, and have been buying more shares. That makes the company a prime candidate for my watchlist - and arguably a research priority. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Citizens & Northern that you need to be mindful of.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of Citizens & Northern, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

