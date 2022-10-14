Here's Why We Think Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) Is Well Worth Watching

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Champions Oncology's Improving Profits

Investors and investment funds chase profits, and that means share prices tend rise with positive earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. So for many budding investors, improving EPS is considered a good sign. Commendations have to be given in seeing that Champions Oncology grew its EPS from US$0.0086 to US$0.03, in one short year. When you see earnings grow that quickly, it often means good things ahead for the company. Could this be a sign that the business has reached an inflection point?

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. EBIT margins for Champions Oncology remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 21% to US$52m. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for Champions Oncology's future EPS 100% free.

Are Champions Oncology Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that Champions Oncology insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$26m. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. That amounts to 25% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Should You Add Champions Oncology To Your Watchlist?

Champions Oncology's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering Champions Oncology for a spot on your watchlist. Of course, profit growth is one thing but it's even better if Champions Oncology is receiving high returns on equity, since that should imply it can keep growing without much need for capital. Click on this link to see how it is faring against the average in its industry.

