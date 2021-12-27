Here's Why We Think Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Is Well Worth Watching

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

Broadridge Financial Solutions's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. We can see that in the last three years Broadridge Financial Solutions grew its EPS by 5.6% per year. While that sort of growth rate isn't amazing, it does show the business is growing.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Broadridge Financial Solutions maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 12% to US$5.2b. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NYSE:BR Earnings and Revenue History December 27th 2021

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. To that end, right now and today, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for future Broadridge Financial Solutions EPS 100% free.

Are Broadridge Financial Solutions Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$22b company like Broadridge Financial Solutions. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Indeed, they have a glittering mountain of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$130m. This suggests to me that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Does Broadridge Financial Solutions Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

As I already mentioned, Broadridge Financial Solutions is a growing business, which is what I like to see. Just as polish makes silverware pop, the high level of insider ownership enhances my enthusiasm for this growth. That combination appeals to me, for one. So yes, I do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. Still, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Broadridge Financial Solutions (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) .

Although Broadridge Financial Solutions certainly looks good to me, I would like it more if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, too, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

