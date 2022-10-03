Here's Why We Think Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Bridgewater Bancshares with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Bridgewater Bancshares Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. It certainly is nice to see that Bridgewater Bancshares has managed to grow EPS by 20% per year over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Not all of Bridgewater Bancshares' revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. While we note Bridgewater Bancshares achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 29% to US$119m. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart. NasdaqCM:BWB Earnings and Revenue History October 3rd 2022

Are Bridgewater Bancshares Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Bridgewater Bancshares top brass are certainly in sync, not having sold any shares, over the last year. But the bigger deal is that the Independent Director, Mohammed Lawal, paid US$175k to buy shares at an average price of US$17.50. Strong buying like that could be a sign of opportunity.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Bridgewater Bancshares bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Holding US$90m worth of stock in the company is no laughing matter and insiders will be committed in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. That holding amounts to 20% of the stock on issue, thus making insiders influential owners of the business and aligned with the interests of shareholders.

Shareholders have more to smile about than just insiders adding more shares to their already sizeable holdings. That's because on our analysis the CEO, Jerry Baack, is paid less than the median for similar sized companies. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Bridgewater Bancshares with market caps between US$200m and US$800m is about US$2.9m.

The Bridgewater Bancshares CEO received US$1.5m in compensation for the year ending December 2021. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Is Bridgewater Bancshares Worth Keeping An Eye On?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Bridgewater Bancshares' strong EPS growth. On top of that, insiders own a significant piece of the pie when it comes to the company's stock, and one has been buying more. These things considered, this is one stock worth watching. Now, you could try to make up your mind on Bridgewater Bancshares by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.

