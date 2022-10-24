Here's Why We Think Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is Boyd Gaming Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, Boyd Gaming has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Impressively, Boyd Gaming's EPS catapulted from US$2.97 to US$5.22, over the last year. Year on year growth of 76% is certainly a sight to behold.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. It's noted that Boyd Gaming's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. The good news is that Boyd Gaming is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 2.1 percentage points to 27%, over the last year. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for Boyd Gaming's future EPS 100% free.

Are Boyd Gaming Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Boyd Gaming has a market capitalisation of US$5.7b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$1.2b. That equates to 22% of the company, making insiders powerful and aligned with other shareholders. Very encouraging.

Is Boyd Gaming Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Boyd Gaming's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So at the surface level, Boyd Gaming is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Boyd Gaming (at least 1 which is a bit unpleasant) , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.

