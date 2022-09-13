Here's Why We Think Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Black Hills (NYSE:BKH). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Black Hills with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Black Hills' Improving Profits

Even when EPS earnings per share (EPS) growth is unexceptional, company value can be created if this rate is sustained each year. So it's easy to see why many investors focus in on EPS growth. In previous twelve months, Black Hills' EPS has risen from US$3.75 to US$4.09. That's a modest gain of 9.1%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. While Black Hills did well to grow revenue over the last year, EBIT margins were dampened at the same time. If EBIT margins are able to stay balanced and this revenue growth continues, then we should see brighter days ahead.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image. NYSE:BKH Earnings and Revenue History September 13th 2022

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Black Hills' future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Black Hills Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$5.1b company like Black Hills. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$35m. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Despite being just 0.7% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

While it's always good to see some strong conviction in the company from insiders through heavy investment, it's also important for shareholders to ask if management compensation policies are reasonable. Well, based on the CEO pay, you'd argue that they are indeed. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Black Hills, with market caps between US$4.0b and US$12b, is around US$8.3m.

Black Hills' CEO took home a total compensation package worth US$4.4m in the year leading up to December 2021. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Does Black Hills Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One positive for Black Hills is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. The growth of EPS may be the eye-catching headline for Black Hills, but there's more to bring joy for shareholders. With a meaningful level of insider ownership, and reasonable CEO pay, a reasonable mind might conclude that this is one stock worth watching. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 3 warning signs for Black Hills (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of.

The beauty of investing is that you can invest in almost any company you want. But if you prefer to focus on stocks that have demonstrated insider buying, here is a list of companies with insider buying in the last three months.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

