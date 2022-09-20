Here's Why We Think AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Is Well Worth Watching

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide AXT with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

AXT's Improving Profits

In the last three years AXT's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. AXT's EPS skyrocketed from US$0.26 to US$0.36, in just one year; a result that's bound to bring a smile to shareholders. That's a commendable gain of 38%.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. AXT maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 29% to US$151m. That's a real positive.

Are AXT Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own AXT shares worth a considerable sum. To be specific, they have US$21m worth of shares. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. That amounts to 6.3% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Is AXT Worth Keeping An Eye On?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into AXT's strong EPS growth. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in AXT's continuing strength. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. Even so, be aware that AXT is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

The beauty of investing is that you can invest in almost any company you want. But if you prefer to focus on stocks that have demonstrated insider buying, here is a list of companies with insider buying in the last three months.

