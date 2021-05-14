Here's Why We Think Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ACBI) CEO Compensation Looks Fair for the time being

Performance at Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) has been reasonably good and CEO Doug Williams has done a decent job of steering the company in the right direction. This is something shareholders will keep in mind as they cast their votes on company resolutions such as executive remuneration in the upcoming AGM on 20 May 2021. Based on our analysis of the data below, we think CEO compensation seems reasonable for now.

Comparing Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$553m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$899k for the year to December 2020. That is, the compensation was roughly the same as last year. Notably, the salary which is US$468.0k, represents a considerable chunk of the total compensation being paid.

On comparing similar companies from the same industry with market caps ranging from US$200m to US$800m, we found that the median CEO total compensation was US$1.1m. From this we gather that Doug Williams is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. What's more, Doug Williams holds US$6.9m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$468k US$465k 52% Other US$431k US$460k 48% Total Compensation US$899k US$925k 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 42% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 58% of the pie. Atlantic Capital Bancshares pays out 52% of remuneration in the form of a salary, significantly higher than the industry average. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc.'s Growth

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 44% a year over the past three years. Its revenue is up 17% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. It's also good to see decent revenue growth in the last year, suggesting the business is healthy and growing. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 31% over three years, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. shareholders would, in general, be reasonably content. But they probably don't want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

To Conclude...

Given that the company's overall performance has been reasonable, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the upcoming AGM. However, we still think that any proposed increase in CEO compensation will be examined closely to make sure the compensation is appropriate and linked to performance.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. We did our research and spotted 1 warning sign for Atlantic Capital Bancshares that investors should look into moving forward.

