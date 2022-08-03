Here's Why We Think Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) Is Well Worth Watching

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Quickly Is Arthur J. Gallagher Increasing Earnings Per Share?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Arthur J. Gallagher managed to grow EPS by 10% per year, over three years. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Arthur J. Gallagher shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 18% to 20%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NYSE:AJG Earnings and Revenue History August 3rd 2022

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Arthur J. Gallagher.

Are Arthur J. Gallagher Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Arthur J. Gallagher has a market capitalisation of US$36b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$404m. Investors will appreciate management having this amount of skin in the game as it shows their commitment to the company's future.

Should You Add Arthur J. Gallagher To Your Watchlist?

One positive for Arthur J. Gallagher is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. These two factors are a huge highlight for the company which should be a strong contender your watchlists. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Arthur J. Gallagher that you should be aware of.

