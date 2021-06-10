Here's Why We Think Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.'s (NYSE:AHH) CEO Compensation Looks Fair for the time being

Performance at Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) has been reasonably good and CEO Lou Haddad has done a decent job of steering the company in the right direction. In light of this performance, CEO compensation will probably not be the main focus for shareholders as they go into the AGM on 16 June 2021. Here is our take on why we think the CEO compensation looks appropriate.

Comparing Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

According to our data, Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$1.1b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$2.0m over the year to December 2020. We note that's a small decrease of 6.5% on last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$862k.

On comparing similar companies from the same industry with market caps ranging from US$400m to US$1.6b, we found that the median CEO total compensation was US$2.0m. This suggests that Armada Hoffler Properties remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. What's more, Lou Haddad holds US$4.9m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$862k US$940k 43% Other US$1.1m US$1.2m 57% Total Compensation US$2.0m US$2.1m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 15% of total compensation represents salary and 85% is other remuneration. Armada Hoffler Properties pays out 43% of remuneration in the form of a salary, significantly higher than the industry average. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.'s Growth

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has seen its funds from operations (FFO) increase by 10% per year over the past three years. Its revenue is up 26% over the last year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Most shareholders would be pleased to see strong revenue growth combined with FFO growth. This combo suggests a fast growing business. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has generated a total shareholder return of 6.4% over three years, so most shareholders wouldn't be too disappointed. Although, there's always room to improve. Accordingly, a proposal to increase CEO remuneration without seeing an improvement in shareholder returns might not be met favorably by most shareholders.

To Conclude...

The company's decent performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the concerns to be discussed in the upcoming AGM. In saying that, any proposed increase to CEO compensation will still be assessed on how reasonable it is based on performance and industry benchmarks.

We can learn a lot about a company by studying its CEO compensation trends, along with looking at other aspects of the business. In our study, we found 6 warning signs for Armada Hoffler Properties you should be aware of, and 2 of them are concerning.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

