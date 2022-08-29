Here's Why We Think Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Is Well Worth Watching

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Amphenol (NYSE:APH). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Amphenol's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. We can see that in the last three years Amphenol grew its EPS by 14% per year. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. While we note Amphenol achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 22% to US$12b. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart. NYSE:APH Earnings and Revenue History August 29th 2022

You don't drive with your eyes on the rear-view mirror, so you might be more interested in this free report showing analyst forecasts for Amphenol's future profits.

Are Amphenol Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$45b company like Amphenol. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$261m. This comes in at 0.6% of shares in the company, which is a fair amount of a business of this size. This should still be a great incentive for management to maximise shareholder value.

Should You Add Amphenol To Your Watchlist?

One positive for Amphenol is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. The combination definitely favoured by investors so consider keeping the company on a watchlist. Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for Amphenol that we have uncovered.

The beauty of investing is that you can invest in almost any company you want. But if you prefer to focus on stocks that have demonstrated insider buying, here is a list of companies with insider buying in the last three months.

