Here's Why We Think AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Is Well Worth Watching

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is AMN Healthcare Services Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Recognition must be given to the that AMN Healthcare Services has grown EPS by 58% per year, over the last three years. That sort of growth rarely ever lasts long, but it is well worth paying attention to when it happens.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. AMN Healthcare Services shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 9.6% to 13%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of AMN Healthcare Services' future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are AMN Healthcare Services Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

While some insiders did sell some of their holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, one lone insider trumped that with significant stock purchases. To be exact, CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Treasurer Jeffrey Knudson put their money where their mouth is, paying US$500k at an average of price of US$93.30 per share It's hard to ignore news like that.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that AMN Healthcare Services insiders have a valuable investment in the business. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$35m. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. While their ownership only accounts for 0.7%, this is still a considerable amount at stake to encourage the business to maintain a strategy that will deliver value to shareholders.

Should You Add AMN Healthcare Services To Your Watchlist?

AMN Healthcare Services' earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. To sweeten the deal, insiders have significant skin in the game with one even acquiring more. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe AMN Healthcare Services deserves timely attention. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for AMN Healthcare Services you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of AMN Healthcare Services, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

