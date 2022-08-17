Here's Why We Think American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Is Well Worth Watching

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like American Tower (NYSE:AMT). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is American Tower Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Shareholders will be happy to know that American Tower's EPS has grown 22% each year, compound, over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Our analysis has highlighted that American Tower's revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue in the previous 12 months, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. On the revenue front, American Tower has done well over the past year, growing revenue by 19% to US$10b but EBIT margin figures were less stellar, seeing a decline over the last 12 months. So if EBIT margins can stabilize, this top-line growth should pay off for shareholders.

Are American Tower Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$130b company like American Tower. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$392m. This comes in at 0.3% of shares in the company, which is a fair amount of a business of this size. This still shows shareholders there is a degree of alignment between management and themselves.

Does American Tower Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that American Tower has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in American Tower's continuing strength. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for American Tower (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of.

