Here's Why We Think Ambarella, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMBA) CEO Compensation Looks Fair for the time being

Despite strong share price growth of 123% for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) over the last few years, earnings growth has been disappointing, which suggests something is amiss. The upcoming AGM on 17 June 2021 may be an opportunity for shareholders to bring up any concerns they may have for the board’s attention. They will be able to influence managerial decisions through the exercise of their voting power on resolutions, such as CEO remuneration and other matters, which may influence future company prospects. From the data that we gathered, we think that shareholders should hold off on a raise on CEO compensation until performance starts to show some improvement.

Comparing Ambarella, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that Ambarella, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$3.5b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$5.6m for the year to January 2021. We note that's an increase of 9.5% above last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$379k.

On examining similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations between US$2.0b and US$6.4b, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$5.4m. So it looks like Ambarella compensates Fermi Wang in line with the median for the industry. What's more, Fermi Wang holds US$58m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2021 2020 Proportion (2021) Salary US$379k US$368k 7% Other US$5.2m US$4.7m 93% Total Compensation US$5.6m US$5.1m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 14% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 86% of the pie. In Ambarella's case, non-salary compensation represents a greater slice of total remuneration, in comparison to the broader industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

A Look at Ambarella, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Over the last three years, Ambarella, Inc. has shrunk its earnings per share by 48% per year. In the last year, its revenue changed by just 1.0%.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that EPS have declined. And the flat revenue hardly impresses. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Ambarella, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 123% over three years, Ambarella, Inc. has done well by shareholders. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

To Conclude...

Despite the strong returns on shareholders' investments, the fact that earnings have failed to grow makes us skeptical about the stock keeping up its current momentum. The upcoming AGM will provide shareholders the opportunity to revisit the company’s remuneration policies and evaluate if the board’s judgement and decision-making is aligned with that of the company’s shareholders.

