Here's Why We Think Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Is Well Worth Watching

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Alto Ingredients with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Alto Ingredients' Improving Profits

In business, profits are a key measure of success; and share prices tend to reflect earnings per share (EPS) performance. So for many budding investors, improving EPS is considered a good sign. It is awe-striking that Alto Ingredients' EPS went from US$0.099 to US$0.68 in just one year. When you see earnings grow that quickly, it often means good things ahead for the company. This could point to the business hitting a point of inflection.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. While Alto Ingredients did well to grow revenue over the last year, EBIT margins were dampened at the same time. If EBIT margins are able to stay balanced and this revenue growth continues, then we should see brighter days ahead.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart. NasdaqCM:ALTO Earnings and Revenue History August 31st 2022

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for Alto Ingredients' future EPS 100% free.

Are Alto Ingredients Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Insiders both bought and sold Alto Ingredients shares in the last year, but the good news is they spent US$19k more buying than they netted selling. At face value we can consider this a fairly encouraging sign for the company. It is also worth noting that it was Independent Director Gilbert Nathan who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$139k, paying US$5.73 per share.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Alto Ingredients is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$15m. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Even though that's only about 4.7% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Shareholders have more to smile about than just insiders adding more shares to their already sizeable holdings. That's because on our analysis the CEO, Mike Kandris, is paid less than the median for similar sized companies. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Alto Ingredients with market caps between US$200m and US$800m is about US$2.7m.

Alto Ingredients' CEO took home a total compensation package worth US$1.9m in the year leading up to December 2021. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Should You Add Alto Ingredients To Your Watchlist?

Alto Ingredients' earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. Just as heartening; insiders both own and are buying more stock. These factors seem to indicate the company's potential and that it has reached an inflection point. We'd suggest Alto Ingredients belongs near the top of your watchlist. We should say that we've discovered 2 warning signs for Alto Ingredients (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of Alto Ingredients, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

