Here's Why Waste Connections (WCN) Gained 13.5% in Past 3 Months

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. WCN have rallied 13.5% in the past three months, outperforming 8.7% growth of the industry it belongs to.

Reasons for the Upside

Waste Connections’ performance is being driven by acquisitions, operating efficiency and an increase in prices charged to customers.

The company has been active on the acquisition front, following a strategic combination of financial, market and management criteria to evaluate opportunities. Acquisitions completed during and after the second quarter of 2021 increased revenues by $144.2 million in the second quarter of 2022. Prices charged to customers increased $128.6 million year over year in the second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA of $44.1 million rose 10% year over year.

Waste Connections, Inc. Revenue (TTM)

Waste Connections, Inc. revenue-ttm | Waste Connections, Inc. Quote

Waste Connections is consistent in rewarding its shareholders. In 2021, the company paid $220.2 million in dividends and repurchased shares worth $339 million. In 2020, it paid $199.9 million in dividends and repurchased shares worth $105.7 million. In 2019, the company paid $175.1 million in dividends but did not repurchase any shares. Such moves indicate its commitment to creating value for shareholders and underline its confidence in its business.

Favorable Estimates Revision

Driven by the above tailwinds, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings has moved up 1.2% to $3.75 per share in the past 60 days.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Waste Connections currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR, Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP and CRA International, Inc. CRAI.

Avis Budget sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. CAR has an earnings growth rate of 109.1% for 2022. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Avis Budget delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 69.5%, on average.

Automatic Data Processing carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. ADP has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 12%.

ADP delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5%, on average.

CRA International carries a Zacks Rank of 2, currently. CRAI has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 14.3%.

CRAI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26%, on average.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Charles River Associates (CRAI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.