Here's Why Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Fell More Than Broader Market

In the latest close session, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) was down 1.78% at $11.02. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.94%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.92%.

The stock of operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet has risen by 14.26% in the past month, leading the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 6.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.22%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Warner Bros. Discovery in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 7, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.16, marking a 96.07% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.77 billion, up 0.6% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.04 per share and a revenue of $37.83 billion, demonstrating changes of +99.13% and -3.8%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Warner Bros Discovery. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 77.14% upward. Right now, Warner Bros. Discovery possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 77, this industry ranks in the top 32% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent. Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity.

Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators, and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.