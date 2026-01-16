Here's Why Walt Disney (DIS) Fell More Than Broader Market

Walt Disney (DIS) closed at $111.20 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.95% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.06%.

The entertainment company's shares have seen an increase of 1.38% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.49% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 1.99%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Walt Disney in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 2, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.54, down 12.5% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $26 billion, up 5.31% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.58 per share and revenue of $100.93 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.96% and +6.89%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Walt Disney. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.3% lower. Walt Disney is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, Walt Disney is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.23. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.6, which means Walt Disney is trading at a premium to the group.

One should further note that DIS currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.58. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Media Conglomerates industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.97.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, positioning it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

