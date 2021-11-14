Here's Why W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is W.W. Grainger's Debt?

As you can see below, W.W. Grainger had US$2.37b of debt, at September 2021, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, it does have US$328.0m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$2.04b.

How Healthy Is W.W. Grainger's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:GWW Debt to Equity History November 14th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, W.W. Grainger had liabilities of US$1.55b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$2.72b due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$328.0m and US$1.74b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$2.20b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Since publicly traded W.W. Grainger shares are worth a very impressive total of US$25.2b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

W.W. Grainger's net debt is only 1.3 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 16.8 times over. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. The good news is that W.W. Grainger has increased its EBIT by 6.2% over twelve months, which should ease any concerns about debt repayment. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if W.W. Grainger can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, W.W. Grainger recorded free cash flow worth 60% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

W.W. Grainger's interest cover suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. And its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow is good too. Taking all this data into account, it seems to us that W.W. Grainger takes a pretty sensible approach to debt. That means they are taking on a bit more risk, in the hope of boosting shareholder returns. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with W.W. Grainger .

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

