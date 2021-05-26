Here's Why W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is W.W. Grainger's Net Debt?

As you can see below, W.W. Grainger had US$2.16b of debt at March 2021, down from US$3.34b a year prior. On the flip side, it has US$562.0m in cash leading to net debt of about US$1.60b.

How Strong Is W.W. Grainger's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:GWW Debt to Equity History May 26th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that W.W. Grainger had liabilities of US$1.53b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$2.72b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$562.0m and US$1.58b worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$2.12b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, W.W. Grainger has a titanic market capitalization of US$24.0b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

W.W. Grainger's net debt is only 1.0 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 14.6 times the size. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. While W.W. Grainger doesn't seem to have gained much on the EBIT line, at least earnings remain stable for now. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if W.W. Grainger can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. During the last three years, W.W. Grainger produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 65% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

Happily, W.W. Grainger's impressive interest cover implies it has the upper hand on its debt. And the good news does not stop there, as its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow also supports that impression! Taking all this data into account, it seems to us that W.W. Grainger takes a pretty sensible approach to debt. While that brings some risk, it can also enhance returns for shareholders. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for W.W. Grainger you should be aware of.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

