Here's Why W.R. Berkley (WRB) Stock is a Solid Pick Now

W.R. Berkley Corporation WRB has been favored by investors on the back of higher premiums, lower claims frequency in certain lines of business, growth in exposure, effective capital deployment and sufficient liquidity.

Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for W.R. Berkley’s 2024 earnings per share indicates a year-over-year increase of 21.9% from the consensus estimate of 2023. The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $13.27 billion, implying a year-over-year improvement of 9.7% from the consensus mark of 2023.



The consensus estimate for 2025 earnings per share indicates a year-over-year increase of 9.2% from the consensus estimate of 2024. The estimate for 2025 revenues is pinned at $14.06 billion, implying a year-over-year improvement of 5.9% from the consensus mark of 2024.

Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 and 2025 earnings has moved 0.1% north each in the past 30 days. This should instill investors' confidence in the stock.

Earnings Surprise History

WRB has a decent earnings surprise history. It surpassed earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed in one, the average being 4.10%.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

W.R. Berkley currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). In the past year, the stock has gained 37.6% compared with the industry’s growth of 33.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Style Score

W.R. Berkley has a VGM Score of B. The VGM Score helps identify stocks with the most attractive value, best growth and the most promising momentum.



Back-tested results show that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2, offer the best opportunities in the value investing space.

Business Tailwinds

The Insurance business of W.R. Berkley is well-poised to grow, given higher premiums from other liability, short-tail lines, workers' compensation, commercial automobile and professional liability.



Higher premiums at casualty reinsurance, property reinsurance and monoline excess are likely to drive the performance of the Reinsurance & Monoline Excess segment. Underwriting income should gain from the compounding rate improvement above loss cost trends, along with growth in exposure and lower claims frequency in certain lines of business.



WRB is one of the largest commercial line property and casualty insurance providers. It has a solid balance sheet, with sufficient liquidity and robust cash flows that support growth initiatives and effective capital deployment.



Net investment income should continue to improve as WRB also invests in alternative assets, such as private equity funds and direct real estate opportunities. The combination of a high-quality fixed maturity portfolio, along with solid operating cash flow, enabled the insurer to invest at higher interest rates.



W.R. Berkley has a solid balance sheet with sufficient liquidity and strong cash flows, given its operational strength. A strong capital position enables the nation’s largest commercial line property casualty insurance provider to deploy capital via share repurchases, special dividends and dividend hikes that enhance shareholders' value.



In December 2023, the board approved a special cash dividend of 50 cents per share. This, along with two more special dividends paid out in January and October 2023, will bring the year’s total to $1.50 per share.



WRB has an impressive Value Score of B, reflecting an attractive valuation of the stock.



In 2023, the operating return on equity expanded 150 basis points to 19.9%. The company targets a return on equity of 15% over the long term.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the property and casualty insurance industry are Axis Capital Holdings Limited AXS, HCI Group, Inc. HCI and Palomar Holdings, Inc. PLMR, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Axis Capital has a solid track record of beating earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 102.57%. In the past year, AXS has gained 15.5%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AXS’ 2024 and 2025 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 3% and 10%, respectively, from the consensus estimate of the corresponding years.



HCI Group has a solid track record of beating earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 522.51%. In the past year, HCI has surged 98%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HCI’s 2024 and 2025 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 37.9% and 11.6%, respectively, from the consensus estimate of the corresponding years.



Palomar has a solid track record of beating earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 11.12%. In the past year, PLMR has rallied 50.7%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLMR’s 2024 and 2025 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 16.2% and 18%, respectively, from the consensus estimate of the corresponding years.

