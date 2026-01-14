Here's Why Vital Farms (VITL) Fell More Than Broader Market

Vital Farms (VITL) ended the recent trading session at $29.55, demonstrating a -3.4% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.53% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.09%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 5% lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Vital Farms in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.38, showcasing a 65.22% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $213.26 million, indicating a 28.48% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.44 per share and revenue of $759.16 million. These totals would mark changes of +22.03% and 0%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Vital Farms. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.95% lower within the past month. Vital Farms is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, Vital Farms is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.36. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.9.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

