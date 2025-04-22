Here's Why Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

The latest trading session saw Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) ending at $31.29, denoting a +1.52% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 2.66%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.71%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 15% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Staples sector with its gain of 2.1% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.86%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Vita Coco Company, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on April 30, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.22, indicating an 8.33% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $126.06 million, up 12.86% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.13 per share and revenue of $570.33 million, which would represent changes of +5.61% and +10.53%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Vita Coco Company, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Vita Coco Company, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Vita Coco Company, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.23. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.29.

It's also important to note that COCO currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.69. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Beverages - Soft drinks stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.71 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, positioning it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

