Here's Why Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) Fell More Than Broader Market

The latest trading session saw Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) ending at $24.39, denoting a -1.97% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.16% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.

The company's stock has dropped by 4.05% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Vita Coco Company, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.28, indicating a 7.69% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $141.8 million, indicating a 2.71% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.96 per share and revenue of $509.61 million, indicating changes of +29.73% and +3.24%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Vita Coco Company, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Vita Coco Company, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.98 right now. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19.62 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that COCO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.17. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Beverages - Soft drinks industry stood at 2.93 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

