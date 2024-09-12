Here's Why Vistra Corp. (VST) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

Vistra Corp. (VST) closed the most recent trading day at $80.47, moving +0.51% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.75% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1%.

The the stock of company has risen by 1.02% in the past month, lagging the Utilities sector's gain of 4.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.03%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Vistra Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Vistra Corp. to post earnings of $1.82 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 45.6%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $5.04 billion, reflecting a 23.27% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.86 per share and a revenue of $16.14 billion, signifying shifts of +35.38% and +9.24%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Vistra Corp. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Vistra Corp. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Vistra Corp. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 16.47. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.94 of its industry.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Vistra Corp. (VST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.