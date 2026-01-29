Here's Why Vistra Corp. (VST) Fell More Than Broader Market

Vistra Corp. (VST) closed at $162.58 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.85% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.72%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 2.67% over the past month, outpacing the Utilities sector's gain of 1.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.78%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Vistra Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 26, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.45, showcasing a 114.91% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $5.27 billion, indicating a 30.66% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $5.21 per share and revenue of $18.97 billion, indicating changes of -25.57% and 0%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Vistra Corp. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.3% higher. Vistra Corp. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Vistra Corp. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.97. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.9.

We can additionally observe that VST currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.59 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, positioning it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VST in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Vistra Corp. (VST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.