Here's Why Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Visteon Carry?

As you can see below, Visteon had US$349.0m of debt at March 2021, down from US$784.0m a year prior. But on the other hand it also has US$482.0m in cash, leading to a US$133.0m net cash position.

A Look At Visteon's Liabilities

NasdaqGS:VC Debt to Equity History May 13th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Visteon had liabilities of US$775.0m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$890.0m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$482.0m in cash and US$582.0m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$601.0m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given Visteon has a market capitalization of US$3.15b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Visteon also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

But the bad news is that Visteon has seen its EBIT plunge 16% in the last twelve months. We think hat kind of performance, if repeated frequently, could well lead to difficulties for the stock. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Visteon can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While Visteon has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Looking at the most recent three years, Visteon recorded free cash flow of 39% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Summing up

While Visteon does have more liabilities than liquid assets, it also has net cash of US$133.0m. So we don't have any problem with Visteon's use of debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Visteon that you should be aware of.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

