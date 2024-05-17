Here's Why Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) closed the latest trading day at $47.49, indicating a +0.04% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 14.91% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 1.18%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.99%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.22, signifying a 100% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $397.46 million, indicating a 72.08% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $6.51 per share and a revenue of $1.76 billion, signifying shifts of +24% and +55.7%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 3.67% increase. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.3. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 7.53 of its industry.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

