Here's Why Visa (V) Fell More Than Broader Market

Visa (V) closed the most recent trading day at $285.28, moving -1.84% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.05%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.02%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the global payments processor had lost 0.62% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 3.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.76% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Visa in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on October 29, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Visa to post earnings of $2.58 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 10.73%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $9.48 billion, indicating a 10.14% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Visa. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.1% higher. Visa is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Visa is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.86. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.83 of its industry.

Meanwhile, V's PEG ratio is currently 1.98. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial Transaction Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.3 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.