Here's Why VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) Fell More Than Broader Market

In the latest close session, VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) was down 3.23% at $3.00. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.59%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.05%.

The company's stock has dropped by 7.46% in the past month, falling short of the Aerospace sector's loss of 6.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.55%.

The upcoming earnings release of VirTra, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.09, marking a 550% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.49 million, down 50% from the year-ago period.

VTSI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.1 per share and revenue of $20.13 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -600% and -10.09%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for VirTra, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. VirTra, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Electronics - Military industry is part of the Aerospace sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, placing it within the top 42% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.