Here's Why VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) Fell More Than Broader Market

VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) closed the latest trading day at $6.16, indicating a -0.96% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.93%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.41%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.53%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 7.44% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Aerospace sector with its loss of 0.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.17%.

The upcoming earnings release of VirTra, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.05, signifying a 66.67% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $6.81 million, indicating a 9.99% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

VTSI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $29.07 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -55.84% and -23.59%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VirTra, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. VirTra, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that VirTra, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.29 right now. This signifies no noticeable deviation in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 18.29 for its industry.

The Electronics - Military industry is part of the Aerospace sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 237, positioning it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

