Here's Why Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) closed the latest trading day at $62.26, indicating a +0.78% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.01%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 18.45% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Medical sector's gain of 1.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.14%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.25, down 31.58% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Viking Therapeutics, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, positioning it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

