Here's Why Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Fell More Than Broader Market

In the latest trading session, Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) closed at $62.45, marking a -0.3% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.14%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.05%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 2.98% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's loss of 3.28% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 5.94%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. in its upcoming release. On that day, Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.24 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 4.35%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.99% lower. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 84, this industry ranks in the top 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

