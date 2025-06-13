Here's Why VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Fell More Than Broader Market

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) ended the recent trading session at $32.12, demonstrating a -1.44% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.79%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.3%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 3.04% outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 1.24% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.55%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of VICI Properties Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.59, marking a 3.51% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $995.46 million, up 4.02% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.34 per share and a revenue of $3.98 billion, demonstrating changes of +3.54% and +3.5%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for VICI Properties Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.17% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. VICI Properties Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note VICI Properties Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.9. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.8, which means VICI Properties Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that VICI currently has a PEG ratio of 3.03. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.53.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 135, this industry ranks in the bottom 46% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.