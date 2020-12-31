Here's Why Viavi (VIAV) is a Promising Pick for Investors

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. VIAV have lost 1.5% in the past year against 27% growth of the industry. Currently, the stock carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a VGM Score of B.







This San Jose, CA-based company delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 20.2%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised 5.7% upward over the past 60 days.

Growth Drivers

Viavi is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It is also a leader in light management solutions for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive and defense applications.



Viavi’s solutions are well suited to meet the rapidly changing industry trends, given the company’s technology prowess, product depth and wide customer base. It operates through three segments — Network Enablement, Service Enablement and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP). Of late, the OSP business is benefiting from strong demand for 3D sensing and anti-counterfeiting products.



Viavi has a comprehensive product portfolio that offers end-to-end network visibility and analytics. It engages in targeted restructuring activities to consolidate its operations and better align businesses with evolving market conditions and investment strategy. Despite the near-term macroeconomic uncertainty, management expects growth in 2021 to be driven by the secular demand for 5G wireless, fiber and 3D sensing.



Viavi has joined the ServiceNow Technology Partner Program. It will integrate its industry-leading monitoring and assurance capabilities into ServiceNow service management solutions for communications service providers and enterprises across the 5G, broadband and cloud domains.



Viko (Dongguan) Optics Technical — a manufacturer of optical components including infrared cut filters, optical low-pass filters and other optical filter products based in China — agreed to a licensing arrangement for certain use of Viavi’s patent-protected low angle shift filters used in the field of 3D sensing technology.



The company unveiled the Xgig Protocol Exerciser for the 5P16 Platform for protocol traffic validation and performance evaluation. Viavi’s Xgig Protocol Exerciser enables thorough protocol evaluation and debugging at 32-Gbps per lane. This allows the development of network technologies to meet the demands of high-performance computing applications.



Viavi introduced the Optimeter, a new type of network test tool to speed up and simplify last-mile optical fiber activation and maintenance. It is focused on helping communications service providers improve first-time install completion rates for faster service activation. The company has several growth drivers in place and enjoys a strong foothold in its served markets.

Other Key Choices

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Plantronics PLT, Turtle Beach HEAR and Aviat Networks AVNW, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Plantronics delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 568.2%, on average.



Turtle Beach delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 81.5%, on average.



Aviat Networks delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 11.8%, on average. The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters.

