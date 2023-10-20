Here's Why Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) Fell More Than Broader Market

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) closed the latest trading day at $36.74, indicating a -1.82% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.86%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.54%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 3.03% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.39% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.67%.

The upcoming earnings release of Vertiv Holdings Co. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 25, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Vertiv Holdings Co. to post earnings of $0.44 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 91.3%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.75 billion, up 18.25% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.60 per share and revenue of $6.83 billion, which would represent changes of +201.89% and +19.99%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Vertiv Holdings Co. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.67% upward. Vertiv Holdings Co. presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Vertiv Holdings Co. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 23.34. This expresses no noticeable deviation compared to the average Forward P/E of 23.34 of its industry.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 33, this industry ranks in the top 14% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.