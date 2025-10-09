Here's Why Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Fell More Than Broader Market

In the latest close session, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) was down 1.49% at $414.86. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.52%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had gained 8.39% outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 3.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.03%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 3, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $4.54, signifying a 3.65% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $3.04 billion, indicating a 9.78% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $17.96 per share and revenue of $11.99 billion, indicating changes of +4176.19% and +8.77%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.23% decrease. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Vertex Pharmaceuticals is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.45. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 20.1.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, placing it within the top 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

