Here's Why Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Quickly Is Vertex Pharmaceuticals Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Over the last three years, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has grown EPS by 13% per year. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. While Vertex Pharmaceuticals did well to grow revenue over the last year, EBIT margins were dampened at the same time. If EBIT margins are able to stay balanced and this revenue growth continues, then we should see brighter days ahead.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NasdaqGS:VRTX Earnings and Revenue History August 9th 2022

While we live in the present moment, there's little doubt that the future matters most in the investment decision process. So why not check this interactive chart depicting future EPS estimates, for Vertex Pharmaceuticals?

Are Vertex Pharmaceuticals Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

The good news for Vertex Pharmaceuticals is that one insider has illustrated their belief in the company's future with a huge purchase of shares in the last 12 months. In other words, the CEO, President & Director, Reshma Kewalramani, acquired US$2.0m worth of shares over the previous 12 months at an average price of around US$196. Seeing such high conviction in the company is a huge positive for shareholders and should instil confidence in their mission.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Vertex Pharmaceuticals bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$150m. While that is a lot of skin in the game, we note this holding only totals to 0.2% of the business, which is a result of the company being so large. So despite their percentage holding being low, company management still have plenty of reasons to deliver the best outcomes for investors.

Does Vertex Pharmaceuticals Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One positive for Vertex Pharmaceuticals is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. Better yet, insiders are significant shareholders, and have been buying more shares. These factors alone make the company an interesting prospect for your watchlist, as well as continuing research. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Vertex Pharmaceuticals that you need to be mindful of.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

