Here's Why Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Verisk Analytics's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2022 Verisk Analytics had US$3.47b of debt, an increase on US$3.08b, over one year. However, it also had US$484.6m in cash, and so its net debt is US$2.98b. NasdaqGS:VRSK Debt to Equity History August 24th 2022

A Look At Verisk Analytics' Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Verisk Analytics had liabilities of US$2.11b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$3.03b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$484.6m as well as receivables valued at US$553.6m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$4.10b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, Verisk Analytics has a titanic market capitalization of US$30.5b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Verisk Analytics's net debt of 2.1 times EBITDA suggests graceful use of debt. And the fact that its trailing twelve months of EBIT was 9.7 times its interest expenses harmonizes with that theme. One way Verisk Analytics could vanquish its debt would be if it stops borrowing more but continues to grow EBIT at around 12%, as it did over the last year. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Verisk Analytics's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. During the last three years, Verisk Analytics produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 76% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

Happily, Verisk Analytics's impressive conversion of EBIT to free cash flow implies it has the upper hand on its debt. And the good news does not stop there, as its interest cover also supports that impression! Taking all this data into account, it seems to us that Verisk Analytics takes a pretty sensible approach to debt. While that brings some risk, it can also enhance returns for shareholders. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Verisk Analytics you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

