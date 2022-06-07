Here's Why Verisign Stock Has Underperformed The S&P Since 2020

Verisign Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN) stock price has lost 19% from around $216 at 2020 end to $174 currently, primarily due to unfavorable changes in its P/S multiple. During this period, the company witnessed a 13% rise in revenues, and a 4% drop in the outstanding share count positively impacting the company’s revenue per share. Despite this, the company’s stock price has dropped, and it has underperformed the S&P 500, which returned around 10% over the same period.

In our interactive dashboard, Why Verisign Stock Moved: VRSN Stock Has Lost 19% Since 2020, we break down the factors behind this move.

(A) VRSN’s Total Revenue has risen 13% from $1.3 billion in FY 2020 to $1.4 billion currently

Verisign’s total revenue has risen steadily from $1.3 billion in FY ’21 to $1.4 billion on an LTM basis.

Verisign operates a diverse array of network infrastructure and is a leading domain name provider. The company also offers a wide range of security services.

The company operates in only one reportable segment and sales have been rising steadily every year over the past decade.

For additional details about VRSN’s revenues and comparison to peers, see Verisign (VRSN) Revenue Comparison

(B) Revenue per share (RPS) increased 19% from $10.99 in FY 2020 to $13.03 currently

VRSN’s revenue rose from $1.3 billion in FY 2020 to $1.4 billion currently, and the outstanding share count dropped from 115.1 million in FY 2020 to around 110.1 million currently.

Due to this, RPS has risen 19% from $10.99 in FY ’20 to $13.03 currently.

(C) Price-To-Sales (P/S) multiple for VRSN rose initially from 18.7x in 2020 to 20.9x by 2021 end, but has pulled back to 13.4x currently, much lower than its 2020 level

VRSN’s P/S multiple rose strongly to around 20.9x by late 2021, on the back of rising investor expectations surrounding increased demand for its products, leading to a rise in the company’s sales.

However, due to the increased economic uncertainty weighing on the broader markets, the P/S multiple has pulled back, currently standing at around 13.4x.

For additional details about the company stock returns and comparison to peers, see Verisign (VRSN) Stock Return Comparison.

Returns Jun 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] VRSN Return 3% -29% 137% S&P 500 Return 1% -12% 87% Trefis Multi-Strategy Portfolio 3% -16% 230%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 6/2/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

