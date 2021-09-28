Here's Why Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Verint Systems's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Verint Systems had debt of US$405.9m at the end of July 2021, a reduction from US$1.00b over a year. However, it does have US$321.1m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$84.8m.

How Healthy Is Verint Systems' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:VRNT Debt to Equity History September 28th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Verint Systems had liabilities of US$391.6m due within a year, and liabilities of US$505.4m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$321.1m as well as receivables valued at US$188.3m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$387.6m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Since publicly traded Verint Systems shares are worth a total of US$2.99b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

While Verint Systems's low debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.49 suggests only modest use of debt, the fact that EBIT only covered the interest expense by 2.9 times last year does give us pause. So we'd recommend keeping a close eye on the impact financing costs are having on the business. The bad news is that Verint Systems saw its EBIT decline by 18% over the last year. If that sort of decline is not arrested, then the managing its debt will be harder than selling broccoli flavoured ice-cream for a premium. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Verint Systems can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Happily for any shareholders, Verint Systems actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Our View

Verint Systems's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow was a real positive on this analysis, as was its net debt to EBITDA. In contrast, our confidence was undermined by its apparent struggle to grow its EBIT. When we consider all the elements mentioned above, it seems to us that Verint Systems is managing its debt quite well. Having said that, the load is sufficiently heavy that we would recommend any shareholders keep a close eye on it. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 2 warning signs with Verint Systems , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.