Here's Why Verastem Oncology Is Tanking Today

What happened

Shares of Verastem Oncology (NASDAQ: VSTM), a biotechnology company developing novel cancer therapies, are sliding after a highly anticipated data drop failed to impress investors. Shares of the biotech stock were down 42.9% as of 12:12 p.m. EDT on Monday.

So what

This year, the American Association for Cancer Research granted independent researchers who have been testing a combination of Verastem's experimental therapies a virtual poster presentation during this year's meeting. Verastem shares ballooned last week after the company told investors it would hold a conference call today to discuss results of an independently sponsored clinical trial that used VS-6766 plus defactinib to treat cancer patients with aggressive tumors driven by the same mutation.

Image source: Getty Images.

The stock is tanking today because there wasn't much to be excited about, at least from an investor's viewpoint. Among 10 lung cancer patients in the study with KRAS-mutant tumors, just 1 showed signs of tumor shrinkage.

Now what

Tumors driven by KRAS mutations are difficult to treat, but not for lack of trying. Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) and Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRTX) are both running clinical trials with drugs aimed at this target, and both have notched a great deal more success than Verastem's candidates.

Despite seemingly unbeatable competition from Amgen and Mirati for lung cancer patients, Verastem will probably try to convince investors there's a future for VS-6766 as an ovarian cancer treatment. Four out of six patients with KRAS-mutant-positive ovarian cancer responded to treatment with VS-6766 plus defactinib.

10 stocks we like better than Verastem

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Verastem wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Amgen. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.