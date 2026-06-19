Here's Why Venture Global Shares Slumped This Week (And Why the Market Could Be Overreacting)

Key Points

Venture Global's stock dropped after the U.S.-Iran agreement and the planned reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Qatar's LNG capacity remains impaired, supporting U.S. exporters' prospects, and Venture Global continues to secure new long-term LNG sales agreements.

10 stocks we like better than Venture Global ›

There's little debate over the reason for the recent decline in the share price of liquefied natural gas (LNG) producer and exporter, Venture Global (NYSE: VG). The Louisiana-based company's stock is down 13.3% in the week to Friday, following the recent signing of a U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding (MOU). The MOU will extend the existing ceasefire and lead to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Given that 20% of global LNG exports flow through the Strait, its reopening will have significant ramifications for LNG markets.

Venture Global's growth ambitions

Shares in U.S. LNG producers and exporters soared following the attacks on Iran and the closure of the Strait, as the market priced in the opportunity for U.S. LNG producers to fill the gap created by its closure. As such, it's hardly surprising that the agreement to reopen it causes a sell-off.

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Still, some context is needed here, and any extended dip may prove a buying opportunity for long-term investors. For example, Qatar is the second-largest LNG exporter in the world with 112 billion cubic meters of LNG in 2025, according to the International Energy Agency. However, about 17% of its capacity was damaged by attacks from Iran, and it will take years to bring it back online.

Moreover, now that Iran has demonstrated it has leverage by closing the Strait, it may do so again in any future conflict, and at the least, investment in the region may be curtailed as increased risk is priced in.

Venture Global signs new deals

As if to illustrate, the conflict has, rightly or wrongly, left U.S. LNG exporters in a favorable position. In the last week, Venture Global announced that SEE LNG TRADE (a company importing LNG to Greece) had agreed to extend its Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) for another 20 years, from 2030. In addition, German energy company EnBW recently signed new agreements (the two companies already have a 20-year SPA in place) to buy LNG from Venture Global for five years starting in 2026.

An extended dip could create a decent buying opportunity.

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Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.