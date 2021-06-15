Here's Why Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Veeco Instruments's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2021 Veeco Instruments had US$324.6m of debt, an increase on US$303.4m, over one year. But it also has US$326.9m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$2.25m net cash.

How Strong Is Veeco Instruments' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:VECO Debt to Equity History June 15th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Veeco Instruments had liabilities of US$163.7m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$369.1m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$326.9m in cash and US$108.0m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$97.9m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Since publicly traded Veeco Instruments shares are worth a total of US$1.27b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Veeco Instruments boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

We also note that Veeco Instruments improved its EBIT from a last year's loss to a positive US$28m. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Veeco Instruments's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. Veeco Instruments may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last year, Veeco Instruments actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Summing up

We could understand if investors are concerned about Veeco Instruments's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of US$2.25m. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$48m, being 171% of its EBIT. So we don't have any problem with Veeco Instruments's use of debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Veeco Instruments that you should be aware of before investing here.

